NEWS

1 missing and 2 injured after Phillips 66 pipeline explosion in Louisiana

EMBED </>More News Videos

One worker was missing and two were injured after an explosion sparked a fire at a Louisiana pipeline Thursday night, officials said. (KTRK)

PARADIS, LA --
One worker was missing and two were injured after an explosion sparked a fire at a Louisiana pipeline Thursday night, officials said.

Authorities don't yet know what caused the fire on the Phillips 66 pipeline in Paradis, but a crew of six workers was cleaning it at the time, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said at a news conference.

Two of the workers were hospitalized - one taken to a burn center- and three had minor or no injuries, the sheriff said. The remaining worker was unaccounted for, and a helicopter was being brought in to help search for him.

Champagne said the source of the 20-inch pipeline had been shut off but the fire would have to burn off the rest of the liquid inside, which could take hours or even days.

"They tell us the best thing that can happen right now is for the product to burn off," he said.

The pipeline was carrying a highly volatile byproduct of natural gas, which was burning cleanly and very hotly over a 30- to 40-foot area, the sheriff said.

"It's just a big blow torch," he said.

Sixty homes were evacuated and highways were being diverted around the area in Paradis, which is about 30 miles west of New Orleans.
Related Topics:
newsfireexplosionLouisiana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Motorcycle crash shuts down FM 1960 at Jones Rd.
A Timeline of Trump's Immigration Executive Order and Legal Challenges
Trump Calls Ruling Blocking Executive Order a 'Political Decision'
President Trump Phones Iraqi PM About Travel Ban
Chuck Schumer, Peter King, React to 9th Circuit Court Opinion
More News
Top Stories
HISD "Robin Hood" payments back on ballot
Motorcycle crash shuts down FM 1960 at Jones Rd.
Driver allegedly throws out drugs during chase
Change your lint filter? If not, that mistake could be fatal
Free Stuff Friday: Valentine's Day at the Lego store
PHOTOS: Fashion show to raise money for Eye Care for Kids
ABC13 gets answers from rapists inside Texas prisons
Show More
Katy volleyball coach arrested in sex trafficking sting
Teacher accused of hitting student with water bottle
Old city ordinance shuts down Valentine's dance
Elementary schooler hailed as hero after saving friend's life
University investigating Hitler-themed Valentine
More News
Top Video
This Tomball Walmart doesn't need checkouts
Man arrested for arson, then warns he'll start more fires
Pastor sentenced for online solicitation of 14-year-old
Violent crime in Houston up nearly 8 percent for 2016
More Video