1 killed after bus from Texas rolls over in Mexico

M.L. NESTEL
At least one person was killed and others wounded when a bus from Texas rolled over en route to Monterrey, Mexico Tuesday afternoon, Mexican authorities confirmed.

The vehicle, which left from Houston, was being run by tourist passenger Bus Pegasso and crashed along Highway Reynosa-Monterrey in Los Ramones.

The small municipality is located in the state of Nuevos Leon -- some 7 hours away from Houston and 1 hour from its destination of Monterrey.

Around 20 people were rushed to nearby hospitals, according to authorities. The nationalities of the passengers was not immediately clear.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Charges upgraded for woman accused in Facebook Live shooting
Former Harris County deputy accused of sex assault of child
Car falls off overpass onto I-45 lanes below
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
New plan makes law-breakers clean up Houston's waterways
Hungry for a new job? Chick-fil-A hiring for menu strategy consultant
Sesame Place now designated as Certified Autism Center
Show More
Police officer forced to surrender his K-9
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers April 11
Thieves steal hair, wigs from beauty supply in SW Houston
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Light up any room with a flick of the wireless wall switch
More News
Photos
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
More Photos