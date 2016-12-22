NEWS

1 injured after e-cigarette explodes on California bus
EMBED </>More News Videos

A light show ignited on this FAX bus Wednesday afternoon when a 53-year-old man hopped on with a vaporizer in hand. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
A light show ignited on a California bus Wednesday afternoon when a 53-year-old man hopped on with a vaporizer in hand.

After the bus driver gave the man a warning about smoking on the bus, he put the device in his pocket. During the next two minutes, it decides to take a life of its own.


Adam Wooddy, the owner of Satyr Vapor watched as the panicked victim beat the flames as they turned to smoke.

"Those are always so much more violent than anything you'd expect from them."

Across the country, incidents of e-cigarette explosions are being caught on tape; many times severely burning their victims. Wooddy said he believes it's mostly user error.

"Batteries have a wrap around them and if that wrap gets torn it makes the battery very unstable, especially if that battery has dings and dents-- basically a ticking time bomb."

Fresno firefighters said the battery inside this device was scorched to a char-- giving them few clues here about the cause.

The victim claimed he felt the device growing hot-- experts said that is a sign that he may have left his e-cig on in his pocket.

It's also a hazard many of users are guilty of.

"I can hear it while I'm driving, if my purse moves it might turn it on sometimes, so now I know not to do that," said Nathalie Quiros, owns e-cig.

Wooddy said newer e-cig models have safeguards that prevent your device from firing. And to avoid buying the old mechanical models that don't have a lock.

"It has a shutoff. If it fires for 10 seconds straight, it's going to stop firing and the device will turn off."

A simple function that could end up being a lifesaver

The victim suffered minor injuries to his hand and his thigh. He was treated and expected to be okay.
Related Topics:
newse-cigarettesexplosion
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Passenger leaves $3K tip for parking attendant at IAH
Tips to take your gift wrapping to another level
Woman says she was arrested during MS episode, mistaken for DWI
3 firefighters among 18 hurt in NYC high-rise building fire
Refinery workers surprise colleague with new car
More News
Top Stories
Helicopter makes emergency landing along Highway 99
Female chase suspect in custody in SW Houston
Son accused of killing mom leaves note in funeral program
Stranger's kindness helps dad on flight with baby
Refinery workers surprise colleague with new car
At least one injured in car accident in SW Houston
UH hires 3 to new football coaching staff
Show More
Jetblue passenger removed after harassing Ivanka Trump
Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
YouTuber known for pranks removed from flight
Racist rant in Kentucky JC Penney goes viral
Police: Drunk semi driver weaves, then crawls on road
More News
Top Video
Refinery workers surprise colleague with new car
Female chase suspect in custody in SW Houston
Helicopter makes emergency landing along Highway 99
Therapy dogs cuddle, snuggle holiday travel stress away
More Video