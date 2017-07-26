NEWS

At least 1 dead, several hurt in Ohio State Fair ride malfunction

At least one person is dead after a ride malfunctioned at the opening day of the Ohio State Fair. (KTRK)

COLUMBUS, Ohio --
At least one person has been killed and several others injured in a ride malfunction on opening day of the Ohio State Fair.

Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin says the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned Wednesday night.

Martin says some of the victims were thrown from the ride.

Republican Gov. John Kasich says he has ordered a full investigation and ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.

In a statement posted on its Twitter page, the fair says it is investigating. It did not immediately respond to a request seeking further comment.

The Ohio State Fair runs through August 6.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
