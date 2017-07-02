One person is dead and several others were injured after they were run over by a vehicle at a house party on Emerald Court in New Caney.According to authorities, 80 to 100 people were at the party when several uninvited men appeared.As they left, investigators believe the group of men hit four people with their car. When deputies arrived, most of the partygoers had already left.Two people were taken to the hospital.Deputies are looking for the men who drove off.