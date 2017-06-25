At least one person was killed and several people taken to the hospital after two separate accidents Sunday afternoon on the East Freeway.In the first accident near Mercury Drive, investigators said a child was ejected from an SUV during a rollover and was taken to the hospital by helicopter. Several adults were also injured in the crash.About 30 minutes later, a second accident was reported on the East Freeway near Gellhorn. The driver of a Cadillac slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler, investigators said.One person inside the car was killed.Traffic was backed up for miles creating a Sunday evening mess. As cars slowed to a crawl, some drivers could be seen snaking around, even going the wrong way down an entrance ramp to avoid the backup.At one point, some of the drivers even obstructed police from trying to move around the scene.