Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
BREAKING NEWS
1 dead after stabbing in northwest Houston
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Hurricane Guide
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
1 dead after stabbing in northwest Houston
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
1 person dead after stabbing in northwest Houston
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
KTRK
Thursday, July 27, 2017 08:59PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person is dead after a stabbing in northwest Houston.
Police were called to the scene in the 200 block of Cockerel Street just after 7 p.m.
No other details have been released.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
news
stabbing
Houston
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Reward offered in search for Craiglist scammer
Good Samaritan covers pays for air conditioner at animal shelter
Senate GOP debates 'skinny' Obamacare repeal
Jeff Sessions: President Trump's criticism is 'kind of hurtful'
More News
Top Stories
Flores investigation shows rift between prosecutors and police
Bill Bailey, legendary voice of Houston rodeo, dies
Associate pastor accused of prostitution resigns
More heat, more humidity the next few days
Child pulled from under car after dad killed in crash
Rapper Z-Ro appears in court on assault charge
Quessenberry shines during day 2 of Texans camp
FBI: Man kills wife on cruise because she laughed at him
Show More
Man accused of upskirting women at various stores
Katy ISD designates homework-free days
Local doctors treat disease like Charlie Gard's
Harris County Sheriff's deputy found dead in home
Good Samaritan covers pays for air conditioner at animal shelter
More News
Photos
Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
Pluto's icy plains revealed in new NASA video
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Hurricane Guide
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston