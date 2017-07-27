NEWS

1 person dead after stabbing in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person is dead after a stabbing in northwest Houston.

Police were called to the scene in the 200 block of Cockerel Street just after 7 p.m.

No other details have been released.


