1 dead after Southwest engine fails in midair, forcing emergency landing

One person has died after a Southwest plane engine failed in midair today, marking the first accidental domestic airline fatality in nine years, said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
Flight 1380 was en route from New York City's LaGuardia International Airport to Dallas Love Field when the engine failure forced the plane to make an emergency landing at the Philadelphia International Airport this morning.
Passenger Matt Tranchin said the flight took a turn when he saw a "huge explosion and glass shattering three rows ahead of me."
"Flight attendants rushed up. There was momentary chaos. Everyone kind of descended on where this hole was. As passengers, we weren't sure if they were trying to cover up the hole, but the plane smelled like smoke. There was ash coming through the ventilation system. We started dropping," Tranchin told ABC station WPVI in Philadelphia. "Some of the crew couldn't hold back their horror. And some were crying as they looked out through the open window onto the engine."
Passengers posted photos from inside showing their midair oxygen masks, a blown-out window and the remains of an engine.
Seven people were minorly injured but not taken to hospitals, said Thiel.
NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt described the emergency as engine failure. The crew had reported damage to the main body of the plane, an engine and a window, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.
The NTSB said 144 passengers and five crew members were on board.
Southwest said in a statement, "Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our customers and crews at this time."
The runway was closed for over two hours but has since reopened.
The NTSB and the FAA are investigating. Boeing said it is providing technical help to the investigation.
The last accidental domestic airline fatality in 2009, when Colgan 3407 crashed near Buffalo, New York, killing all 49 people on board and a person on the ground.
ABC News' Amanda Maile and Daniel Steinberger contributed to this report.
