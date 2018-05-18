1 dead, 1 injured in shooting after high school graduation

One woman was killed and another wounded Friday night in a shooting near a Georgia high school, Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB reported.

The station reported the shooting victims were not students at the school.

The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. following graduation ceremonies in a parking lot outside Mount Zion High School in Jonesboro, about 20 miles south of Atlanta, Clayton County fire officials told WSB.

One woman was shot several times in the chest and later died. Another woman was shot in the leg, according to the station.

The shooting came the same day as 10 people were killed in a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. Ten people were also injured in that shooting, which began in an art classroom just after school opened for the morning.
