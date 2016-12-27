MEXICO (KTRK) --Mexican officials say at least one person died and another was injured after thousands attended a girl's quinceañera in Mexico.
The party included live music, a sit-down dinner for some of the guests and a horse race where one person was injured.
The big birthday party for Rubi Ibarra was held in the city of Lagunas Secas on Monday. The invite for the celebration spread to millions across the internet after Rubi's father's video went viral earlier this month.
"Hello, how are you? We invite you on December 26 to our daughter Rubi Ibarra Garcia's quinceañera in La Joya," Rubi's father Crescencio Ibarra said in a video.
The party invite was only meant for close family and friends, but somehow it went viral and received more than a million RSVPs.
There's no word on how the person died at the party.