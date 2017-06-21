NEWS

Possible terrorism probed in officer's stabbing at Michigan airport

FLINT, Michigan (KTRK) --
A law enforcement official said the FBI is looking at terrorism as a possible motive in the stabbing of an officer at the Flint, Michigan, airport.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the individual wasn't able to publicly discuss it, said the investigation of the Wednesday morning assault at Bishop International Airport is in its early stages.


A second law enforcement official also speaking on condition of anonymity said authorities were investigating witness reports that the suspect made during the incident, including saying, "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great."

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said one person is in custody and nobody else is believed to have been involved.

Shaw identified the officer who was stabbed as Lt. Jeff Neville with the Bishop International Airport police. He said Neville's condition was upgraded from critical to stable condition.

Shaw said Neville had retired from the Genesee County Sheriff's Department as a lieutenant.

Flint is about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

