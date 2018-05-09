'I would advise' Iran not restart their nuclear program: Trump

ALEXANDER MALLIN
One day after officially pulling the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal, President Donald Trump issued an apparent threat to leaders in Iran saying "something will happen" if the country refuses to return to the negotiating table.

"So we're going to make either a really good deal for the world, or we're not going to make a deal at all," Trump said. "But they'll negotiate, or something will happen. And hopefully, that won't be the case."

Prior to the president withdrawing from the deal, Iran's Foreign Minister said that if the U.S. were to move forward in reinstating sanctions that the country would likely restart its prior operations on developing its nuclear program.

Asked by ABC News what he would do if Iran moves forward in restarting the program, Trump wasn't specific but again warned Iran of "severe consequence."

"Iran will find out," Trump said. "They're going to find out. I don't think they should do that. I would advise Iran not to start their nuclear program. I would advise them very strongly. If they do, there will be very severe consequence."

Separately, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responded in the briefing later in the afternoon to criticism from former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of States John Kerry and Hillary Clinton who have said Trump's decision potentially paves the way for war or a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.

"I think based on each of those individuals lack of success in this entire process on foreign affairs, they would probably be the last three people that we would look to for advice and counsel and whether or not we made the right decision," Sanders said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Kinkaid School investigating allegations of sexual misconduct
Video shows woman confront man who walked away with package
Child struck by vehicle in Katy
Man turns to ABC13 for help with homeowners association
Police investigating Snapchat threats against Lamar HS students
Denny's chokehold death trials pushed back against couple
District responds after video shows teacher on top of woman's car
HBU remembers former football star Garret Dolan
Show More
Man accused of exposing himself to girls near Rosenberg school
Police: Woman raped by 2 men in Afton Oaks neighborhood
3-year-old boy at center of Amber Alert reunited with mother
TIMELINE: How missing 3-year-old boy was brought home safely
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
More News