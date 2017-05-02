Live Broadcast
NEWS
Woman claims truck was stolen while being repaired at dealership
KTRK
Tuesday, May 02, 2017 04:55PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A local woman claims her vehicle was stolen from Sterling McCall Toyota while it was being repaired.
Coming up on Live at 5, Kaitlin McCulley takes a look at how she is using social media to get her message out.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
