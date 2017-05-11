STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Gas grills that sizzle for summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports tests gas grills to see which really brings the heat.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Grill season is in full swing at Consumer Reports headquarters.

Testers are busy putting gas grills through some tough temperature tests and measuring how hot the grill is after ten minutes, your typical pre-heat time.

They also look at how even the heat is across the cooking surface and test how well a grill can handle the task of indirect heating, which is that low temperature you need to slow cook something like ribs.

The tests found you may want to reconsider how big of a grill you buy.

The $3,200 Napolean Prestige Pro is the only large gas grill that earned a recommendation.

Consumer Reports said you'll get more bang for your buck with a recommended mid-size grill.

Testers found that grills in the mid-size range can typically hold about 18-28 burgers at once. That's plenty of space to cook for a crowd.

The $1,200 Weber Genesis earned a spot on the recommended list. It offers an add-on module called the iGrill3 that connects to an app that tells you everything from your food's temperature and when it's done to how much gas remains in the tank.

But Consumer Reports tests found you don't need to spend nearly that much.

The Nex-Grill from Home Depot costs just $270. It's ready to grill in 10 minutes and holds an even temperature.

And if you're short on space, consider a smaller Char-Broil. It costs about $300, heats up evenly and offers a wide temperature range so you can cook a variety of foods.

If you're a fan of charcoal grilling, Consumer Reports also took a look at the 18-inch Weber Kettle Grill. For about $80 you get even heating and a good choice for grilling up basics like burgers and hot dogs.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsgrillgrillingsummerconsumer reportsstretch your dollarHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
Startup affordably outfits the fashionably fabulous
Stay-at-home dad's tips for saving money
So last season! Save money on your running shoes
More stretch your dollar
NEWS
Senator on Comey's firing: Deputy AG 'used' by White House
Deputy AG was on the verge of resigning after WH pinned Comey firing on him
Don't mess with Texas beer: Bill may raise craft beer prices
Look familiar? Women accused of robbing 5 banks in area
More News
Top Stories
Families rush to escape fast-spreading apartment fire
Don't mess with Texas beer: Bill may raise craft beer prices
Foti Kallergis transforms into Superman for Comicpalooza
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
Houston's worst accident happened 41 years ago today
ABC13 anchors share text messages from mom
Snake hunter cashes in by capturing 16-foot python
Show More
Conrad Hilton sent to Houston psych clinic
5 ways to celebrate Mother's Day long distance
Adorable baby hippo enjoys dental check-up
Crews pull down Jefferson Davis Monument in NOLA
Look familiar? Women accused of robbing 5 banks in area
More News
Top Video
Families rush to escape fast-spreading apartment fire
Don't mess with Texas beer: Bill may raise craft beer prices
Hero bus driver saves 56 students from burning bus
Snake hunter cashes in by capturing 16-foot python
More Video