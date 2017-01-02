AUSTIN (KTRK) --The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased a reward for a man wanted for murder, sexual assault of a child and possession of marijuana.
Freddie Alaniz, 36, is featured in the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list for January, and the reward has been increased to $12,500.
Alaniz was arrested in 2006 for aggravated assault in San Antonio for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight. The victim of the alleged assault died of his injuries. The Bexar County Sheriff's office issued a warrant for his arrest and charged him with murder in August of 2006.
Alaniz took off and has been a fugitive since then.
Alaniz's arrest warrant for sexual assault of a child is from February 2006 out of Zavala County.
Alaniz has a criminal history that includes assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.
He is between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs between 120 to 150 pounds however, his appearance may have changed. Alaniz has a tattoo of a dot on his left hand and a scar on his right eyebrow. He is also known for wearing prescription glasses.
To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
- Text the letters "DPS" - followed by your tip - to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.
- Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
- Submit a Facebook tip at by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).
- Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.
The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month Alaniz was featured on the most wanted fugitive list.