Four suspects terrorized a Spring family on Monday, not only burglarizing their home but also shooting and killing one of the family's dogs."If they can do that to a dog, then they can do anything to a human being," said homeowner Patricia.Patricia said the break-in happened around 1 p.m. on Monday. The family's home surveillance video shows four men breaking into the home. The video shows them hopping over the fence and then gaining access to the home through a back window.Once they were inside, the suspects filled up suitcases full of everything from video game consoles to shoes. Patricia believes their dog, 6-month-old Lady, was trying to protect their home when the intruders shot her."They have no heart. They're just horrible people," she said.The thieves kept going. They made a number of trips in and out, throwing things everywhere in every room."They threw flour all over the kitchen. I had some cake for Mother's Day, they ate that," said Patricia.The family now hopes the surveillance images that show the suspects' faces help in catching them. While they can't bring Lady back, they're hoping to at least get justice.The family is offering a $5,000 reward in the case. HCSO said Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward, bringing the total reward to $10,000.