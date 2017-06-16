NEWS

Whopping $100 million water bill shocks Orange County man

EMBED </>More Videos

Water company accidentally sends Orange County man a $100 million water bill. (KTRK)

ORANGE COUNTY, California --
The water bill wasn't so bad, but the service charge was eye-popping.

The News & Observer reports that Kieran Healy of Orange County got a water bill for $189.92; however, the service charge was a dollar shy of $100 million.

Healy said he asked Orange Water and Sewer Authority on Twitter on Wednesday if he could make installment payments.



Healy posted later Wednesday that the utility company assured him that his bill was wrong.



The utility's Stephen Winters said an outside company sends payment reminder emails to customers before their account is drafted.

Winters said a mistake made it appear Healy faced a huge bill, adding he doesn't know how many customers may get emails with incorrect service charges, but the company is sending out apology messages.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
newsbillsmoneyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's changes to Cuba policy could make travel more difficult
Video shows aftermath of wrong-way crash that killed local coach
Couple's dramatic 911 call after being held hostage by escaped inmates: 'Get the police out here'
Minnesota officer fired from police force after acquittal in Philando Castile shooting
More News
Top Stories
Local health org retracts claim of 6 Zika cases
The Woodlands HS player Grant Milton moved to Conroe facility
Texas' first LGBT pride crosswalk coming to Montrose
Box of patient information found on street in Houston
President Trump announces new US-Cuba policy
Father goes missing in a river trying to save daughter
Here's what 18 tons of cocaine looks like
Show More
Woman found guilty in boyfriend's suicide
2-year-old found face-down in pool near Santa Fe
Yearbook reissued in wake of Trump censorship scandal
Officer acquitted in fatal Facebook Live shooting
Missing man with autism found safe
More News
Top Video
Local health org retracts claim of 6 Zika cases
Texas' first LGBT pride crosswalk coming to Montrose
Officer acquitted in fatal Facebook Live shooting
Man swims 133 miles through sewage
More Video