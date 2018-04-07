EYEWITNESS NEWS UPDATE

Saturday's news you need to know in :60 seconds

From a prominent Houston chef's arrest to a fire at Trump Tower in New York, anchor Tom Abrahams has the news you need to know for Saturday, April 7, 2018.

Here are the top stories you need to know for Saturday, April 7, 2018:

Prominent Houston chef charged with indecency with a child
Court records state that Bruce Molzan, chef at Ruggles Black on Kirby, was charged with two counts of indecency with a child on April 4. He posted two $10,000 bonds.
No bond for teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 8-year-old
Investigators believe Devonte Lockett shot Tristian Hutchins and his 5-year-old sister outside a Third Ward shopping center on March 1.
1 person in serious condition after fire at Trump Tower
The 3-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday and was contained less than an hour later, the FDNY says.
Grab a jacket, it's going to get cold again!
After a cold start to your Sunday, expect a beautiful day.
Going fast! Selena-themed cups selling out within minutes
Two new cups were released at Stripes convenience stores across Texas and Louisiana Saturday, but they were selling out within minutes.
Fans waited in line for hours to get their hands on special edition Selena cups.

