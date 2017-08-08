CAR CRASH

Newlyweds die after rollover crash day after their wedding

Austin Wesson and Rebekah Bouma were married just a day before the crash that cost them their lives. (KTRK)

CLEARWATER, Kansas --
"Incredibly grief stricken."

English teacher Renee Edwards said a time of celebration has turned to mourning days after a student's wedding.

Rebekah Bouma, 19, and her husband Austin Wesson were killed after being injured in a rollover crash on Saturday, according to KWCH-TV.

Wesson died at the scene. Bouma died two days later after fighting for life.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the crash happened.

Bouma was an honor student at Trinity Academy in Wichita.

"I remember exactly where she sat," Edwards said. "I remember immediately having the impression that she was full of light and life, she had those sparkly eyes that often all of us who remember her think of her as just full of life."

Edwards said she had a chance to visit Bouma in the hospital before she died.

"Incredible heartbroken for her family, shocked, but also very aware that Rebekah was living her life just fully for Christ in a beautiful way at such a young age," Edwards said.

