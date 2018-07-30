HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Harris County Sheriff's Office released new surveillance video showing a better view of the men accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Moyses Arreguin.
Arreguin was killed on Friday night around 11 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hardy and Rankin roads as he was breaking up a robbery and helping his teenage neighbor get to safety.
According to police, a 16-year-old who lives two doors down from Arreguin, was sitting alone outside his home when he was approached by two men who demanded his jewelry. The teen started yelling, which prompted Arreguin to come running from his home to help.
The man was shot multiple times after a confrontation with the suspects and the teen said Arreguin yelled for him to get inside his house as he was dying on the ground.
During the press conference, investigators said that they are searching for at least three suspects, and two are described as younger Hispanic males, ages 16 to 20 years old with slim builds.
Authorities said the suspects left the scene in a dark-colored, four-door sedan.
Investigators said the driver is described as a thick, light-skinned male.
The right passenger, who approached the teen, was described as a Hispanic male, age 17 to 19, 5'6" to 5'8" and 150 pounds. He was also said to be wearing a muscle shirt with grey sweatpants.
The left-side passenger was described as a Hispanic male with a dark complexion, age 15 to 16, 5'6" and 150 pounds. Witnesses say he also had big curly hair.
Authorities believe the suspects were driving around the neighborhood searching for a robbery victim, and the teen happened to be outside.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
A GoFundMe has been set up in order to help Arreguin's family.
