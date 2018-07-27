New video shows naked woman stealing deputy's truck and dragging him

New surveillance video shows the moment a naked woman stole a deputy's truck. (KTRK)

MARICOPA COUNTY, Arizona (KTRK) --
Newly-released surveillance video shows the moments before a naked woman stole a deputy's truck.

The incident happened in 2017.

The deputy found the woman wandering around a gas station in Maricopa County.

"You okay? Where are all your clothes?" the deputy can be heard asking in the video.

As he goes to find something to cover her up with, she hops into the driver's seat.

The woman sped off, dragging the deputy. She later crashed.

She's now serving a 27-month prison sentence.

In a jailhouse interview, the woman said she doesn't remember the incident and blames a cousin for drugging her.
