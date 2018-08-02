DEADLY SHOOTING

NEW DETAILS: Motive reveals girl lured teen victim to robbery attempt before neighbor intervened

EMBED </>More Videos

New details revealed in deadly robbery shooting (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The teen victim of the attempted robbery was lured outside by a girl before his neighbor rescued him and was shot to death.

Shocking new details have been revealed to a judge in a murder case that started as an attempted robbery of a teen.

Gilbert Gomez, 19, gave a full confession, according to prosecutors. He said he was the getaway driver.

Prosecutors said Gomez drove the two accused teenage shooters to the home of Sergio Bruno to rob him at gunpoint.

It was revealed that the two teens approached Bruno at his driveway and that's when his neighbor, Moyses Arreguin, came to the rescue with a baseball bat. He told Bruno to go inside.

RELATED: Teens arrested in deadly shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Deputies say Gilbert Gomez, Jr., 19, drove the getaway vehicle after Moyses Arreguin was shot to death last Friday.



Prosecutors say those two teens shot and killed Arreguin.

Gomez heard the shots and he told prosecutors he even saw Arreguin get back up and then collapse.

"He said observed Moyses on the ground," a prosecutor read in court. "He said he observed (one teen) shoot him while he was down. He said both (teen suspects) entered the car and fled the scene. He said as he was driving away, he saw Moyses get up and then fall back down."

Prosecutors say Gomez said the mastermind behind all of this was a girl who wanted something Bruno had.

"Allegedly Sergio had referenced being in possession of a lot of money," the prosecutor said. "The goal was for her to get him to come out of the house to meet her. (The other teens) would exit the vehicle and rob him."

The two teenage shooters have been arrested. Gomez is charged with capital murder.

The girl who reportedly set this all up has not yet been arrested.

Teen charged with murder in case of man killed during attempted robbery
EMBED More News Videos

Teen charged with murder in case of man killed protecting teen neighbor during attempted robbery


A fourth person is also believed to be involved in all of this, too.

In the meantime, Arreguin's funeral is today. His family is having a car wash benefit this weekend.

MORE: Authorities hold press conference on charges in murder
EMBED More News Videos

Officials announce murder charge against 15-year-old boy in case of man killed protecting his neighbor

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
good samaritanman killedfatal shootingdeadly shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEADLY SHOOTING
Person of interest questioned after deadly shootout
Police: Man fatally shot in face in SW Houston
Inside an ex-deputy constable's plan to kill Houston doctor
More questions arise in murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Authorities: Dr. Mark Hausknecht's murderer contemplated suicide
More deadly shooting
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News