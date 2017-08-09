EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2283700" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Timeline of two recent Houston disappearances

During a court appearance this morning, new details emerged in the case of a man accused of using a hookup app to lure victims.Brandon Lyons is charged with capital murder. Investigators say Lyons beat and strangled 44-year-old Glenser Soliman in February. Soliman was a nursing supervisor at St. Luke's in the Texas Medical Center.During Lyons' court appearance, prosecutors say Soliman left his apartment at 3:30 a.m. on the day he disappeared. They say he set an alarm at that time.Later that day, surveillance video reportedly showed Lyons driving Soliman's car. That car was later discovered across the street from Lyons' apartment.Soliman's nude body was found days later, concealed under sofa cushions, trash bags and logs.Cell phone records reportedly show Lyons in the area where the dead body was found, around the time frame of the murder. Prosecutors believe Lyons lured Soliman to his apartment because the GPS in his vehicle had Lyons' address in it.