New Clara Harris mugshot released after being granted parole

We're getting new details about how Clara Harris learned she was going to be released from prison.

According to her parole attorney Kevin Stouwie, he didn't even have the chance to tell Harris she had been granted parole. Instead, people at the prison told Harris.

The former Friendswood dentist was convicted of first degree murder in 2003 after she was recorded running over her husband repeatedly outside the Hilton Nassau Bay.

Stouwie tells Eyewitness News that much of what happened was misconstrued.

He said when she gets out, Harris hopes she is "someone you wouldn't even recognize in the grocery store."

Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Tonight at 6, reporter Steve Campion has more on his interview with Stouwie and what's next for Clara Harris.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
parolemurderhomicide investigationtexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
Church shooter escaped from behavioral center after threats
Sugar Land man with Down syndrome reported missing
Court records: Suspect shot deputy while he was on ground
iPhone glitch creating typos for users
Memorial grows as community deals with deadly tragedy
Survivors: Texas gunman shot crying babies point-blank
Man jumps on baggage belt, crawls to tarmac
Show More
Your Election Day 2017 ballot guide
Heights voters take to the polls over alcohol sales
'A WILD RIDE': Champion Astros cover Sports Illustrated
Astros' Altuve, Hinch finalists for AL MVP, manager races
Mom killed in hit-and-run wreck near middle school
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Clara Harris Case
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Selena finally gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Meet the barber of the Houston Astros
More Photos