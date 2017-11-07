We're getting new details about how Clara Harris learned she was going to be released from prison.According to her parole attorney Kevin Stouwie, he didn't even have the chance to tell Harris she had been granted parole. Instead, people at the prison told Harris.The former Friendswood dentist was convicted of first degree murder in 2003 after she was recorded running over her husband repeatedly outside the Hilton Nassau Bay.Stouwie tells Eyewitness News that much of what happened was misconstrued.He said when she gets out, Harris hopes she is "someone you wouldn't even recognize in the grocery store."Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison.Tonight at 6, reporter Steve Campion has more on his interview with Stouwie and what's next for Clara Harris.