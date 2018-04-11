EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3329839" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video from outside the Terreza West apartment complex in southwest Houston shows firefighters working against high wind to put out the blaze.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3329724" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video from SkyEye13 shows the destruction left behind after a fire erupted at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

Residents of a southwest Houston apartment complex ran for their lives after a fire erupted early Wednesday evening.When all was said and done, at least three buildings were affected by the fire at the Terreza West apartment complex.Firefighters arrived just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Forum West Drive near W. Sam Houston Parkway to find a heavy, one-alarm fire in progress.Black plumes of smoke rushed into the air as flames tore through the upper floors of at least one building.The Houston Fire Department said it took two hours to knock out the fire. Strong winds on Wednesday evening certainly did not help matters as firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.A man told ABC13 reporter Chauncy Glover he was sleeping when he heard a commotion outside his apartment.His neighbor's unit was reportedly where the fire started, and the resident seemed to be in a state of panic as he sought help."It was like, big fire," the man said. "He was shocked, he was shouting, like he doesn't know what he's doing."Together, the man and his neighbor knocked on doors as they climbed down the steps to the bottom floor, hoping to get everyone out in time.Now it appears the man who had the rude awakening has lost everything, along with several other families."I have my interview actually for my citizenship on the 24th, and I've lost everything," the man said. "But maybe they'll help me out."Firefighters said there weren't any injuries in the fire, but it was not immediately known how many units were affected.