Naked man caught outside the Alamo pushing baby stroller

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say the man was tackled after he was caught naked, pushing a stroller outside The Alamo. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
More than a million people go to the Alamo every year, but very few end their visit with a trip to jail.

Unbelievable surveillance video from May 6 shows a man pushing a stroller past a crowd, then sitting down and taking off his clothes.

The man then returns to the group of tourists in the plaza, running around naked while still pushing that stroller.

An Alamo ranger tackled the man and visitors helped to hold the man down.

The Texas General Land Office says while these incidents are rare, they do happen.

In the past, they've seen everything from a man riding a stick pony in his underwear to a group protesting circumcisions while wearing pants covered in fake blood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
naked mannaked in publicalamotexas newssurveillance videoSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4-year-old boy shot during brawl at Houston apartment complex
Is there really a 2-way mirror in this Cypress gas station?
Since Harvey, Harris Co. spending millions to send inmates elsewhere
Homeowner fighting HOA to keep his work van in his driveway
Dashcam catches testy exchange after deputy pulls over constable
Residents hold vigil to remember City Council member
Buc-ee's beaver mascot at center of federal lawsuit
Teen allegedly kidnapped and assaulted getting off school bus
Show More
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
Like a 'Bombshell': Houston bar brawl sends chairs flying
'Most wanted' list of RodeoHouston 2019 performers
Police officer hailed a hero after saving drowning boy
Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks
More News