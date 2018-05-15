Naked man caught outside the Alamo pushing baby stroller

More than a million people go to the Alamo every year, but very few end their visit with a trip to jail.Unbelievable surveillance video from May 6 shows a man pushing a stroller past a crowd, then sitting down and taking off his clothes.The man then returns to the group of tourists in the plaza, running around naked while still pushing that stroller.An Alamo ranger tackled the man and visitors helped to hold the man down.The Texas General Land Office says while these incidents are rare, they do happen.In the past, they've seen everything from a man riding a stick pony in his underwear to a group protesting circumcisions while wearing pants covered in fake blood.