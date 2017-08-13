CRIME STOPPERS

Murder, sex assault suspects among Crime Stoppers' wanted felons north of Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Do you recognize these felons on the run from justice? (Multi-County Crime Stoppers)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Every week, Multi-County Crime Stoppers publishes a list of 10 featured felons. This week, their warrants range from murder to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The organization, which operates in Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest. Information leading to other arrests will lead to at least a $500 reward.

Anybody with information about any fugitive's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.

SEE ALSO: Meet Texas' most wanted fugitives

Related Topics:
crimerewardcrime stoppersMontgomery CountySan Jacinto CountyLiberty County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
These are Texas' most wanted sex offenders
$12,500 reward offered for Madison Co. fugitive
Meet Texas' top 10 most wanted fugitives
CRIME STOPPERS
Suspect at large after beating man in front of his wife
FIND HIM: HPD looking for robber after fast food heists
Felons on the run from justice north of Houston
Wanted fugitives on the run north of Houston
More crime stoppers
Top Stories
Trailer 'full of people' found in south Texas, police say
Bellaire HS grad injured in crash at violent Virginia rally
HEAT ADVISORY in effect in Houston until 7 p.m.
Tropical Storm Gert forms in Atlantic Ocean
Houston mayor: Time to draw 'red line' on hate groups
Mom of Virginia suspect speaks after deadly violence
Lynchburg Ferry to be closed all next week
World's largest indoor playground is in Houston
Show More
Houston's most notorious serial killers: 44 years later
'White Lives Matter' protest coming to Texas A&M
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
Bruno Mars donates $1M to Flint water crisis
Millennials spending a lot on bachelor parties
More News
Top Video
Houston 7th grader wins 3 medals in Junior Olympics
NASA spots unusual wildfire from the sky
Houston mayor: Time to draw 'red line' on hate groups
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
More Video