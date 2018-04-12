Multiple houses erupt in flames in NW Harris Co.

Cypress Creek Volunteer firefighters have responded to at least two houses on fire in the Prestonwood Forest subdivision. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters are in a neighborhood in northwest Harris County where several houses have erupted in flames.

The Precinct 4 Constables' Office said on Twitter that firefighters are working to put out multiple house fires in the Prestonwood Forest subdivision.

The Cypress Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 14000 block of Cleobrook after receiving a call about the fire at 5:20 p.m.

We do not know how the fire initially started or whether there are any injuries.
