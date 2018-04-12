Multiple houses erupt in flames in NW Harris Co.

Happening Now!!



Constables Deputies and Fire Department responding to multiple house fires in Preston Wood Forest. Please avoid the area!



Firefighters are in a neighborhood in northwest Harris County where several houses have erupted in flames.The Precinct 4 Constables' Office said on Twitter that firefighters are working to put out multiple house fires in the Prestonwood Forest subdivision.The Cypress Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 14000 block of Cleobrook after receiving a call about the fire at 5:20 p.m.We do not know how the fire initially started or whether there are any injuries.