HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In the first three months of 2018, Houston Police Department arrested 122 suspects as part of an ongoing crackdown on sex trafficking.
HPD released booking photos for suspects accused of either compelling prostitution or soliciting prostitution.
The arrests took place from Jan. 1 through March 31.
HPD is making photos available of the suspected pimps and johns and updating the album on a monthly basis as new arrests are being made.
Police say the photos are being released to make it known that these crimes will be strongly enforced.
"We hope by publishing these suspects' photos we will raise awareness of the issue that is human trafficking and put the community on notice that we will no longer tolerate these crimes in our neighborhoods," said Capt. James Dale, of HPD Vice Division.
On Thursday, HPD is expected to address the sex trade issues in the city during a news conference.
