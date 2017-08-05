Investigators working to determine who caused deadly crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators are trying to determine who ran a red light that led to a deadly crash that killed a biker in northwest Harris County.

The motorcyclist was going northbound on Barker Cypress Road Friday night around 11:30.

Deputies say an SUV going southbound turned left at the light, causing the biker to crash into the SUV.

It's still not clear which vehicle ran the red light.

The biker died at the hospital.

Deputies say the driver of the SUV was arrested for DWI.

