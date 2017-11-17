Motorcyclist dead after crashing into Alief ISD school bus

Motorcyclist dead after crashing into Alief ISD school bus.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A motorcyclist died after crashing into an Alief ISD school bus Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the motorcyclist crashed into the back of the bus at Beechnut and Beckford.

Four students were on the bus at the time of the accident, Alief ISD said.

No other injuries were reported.



Full statement from Alief ISD:

A special education bus with four Elsik H.S. SPED Life Skills students on board was traveling westbound on Beechnut and while making a left turn on Beckford a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Beechnut hit the rear passenger side of the bus. All students and the bus driver are uninjured. APD and Harris County Sheriff's Department is on the scene conducting an investigation. We have Alief counselors on site to assist the students and bus driver.

