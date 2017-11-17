A motorcycle driver has died after crashing into the back of a school bus at Beechnut and Beckford in Alief. No other injuries reported at this time. PIO en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/36CCLq7YZb — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 17, 2017

A motorcyclist died after crashing into an Alief ISD school bus Friday afternoon, officials said.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the motorcyclist crashed into the back of the bus at Beechnut and Beckford.Four students were on the bus at the time of the accident, Alief ISD said.No other injuries were reported.Full statement from Alief ISD: