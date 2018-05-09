Mother sues school, suspect after teen taken to Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen's mother files lawsuit. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania --
The mother of a Pennsylvania teen who was taken away to Mexico by a married, 45-year-old man has filed a lawsuit.

Court documents say Kevin Esterly was able to get his name on the emergency contact list at Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School and signed the Allentown teen out of school 10 times over two months.

The girl's mother is suing both Esterly and the school.

Authorities say Esterly then ran away with the 16-year-old girl on March 5.

The pair were found 12 days later at a resort in Mexico.

Esterly is scheduled for a formal arraignment on June 7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personteenageru.s. & worldlawsuitPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Wife speaks after man charged in Allentown teen case
Timeline of Allentown teen's journey to Mexico and back
Top Stories
Denny's chokehold death trials pushed back against couple
3-year-old boy at center of Amber Alert reunited with mother
TIMELINE: How missing 3-year-old boy was brought home safely
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
What's next: The Rockets-Warriors series in just 60 seconds
Western Conference Finals is first for childhood friends Paul, Tucker
Rockets ride CP3's career night into West finals
New renderings released of Houston Botanic Garden
Show More
Teacher jumps on car hood to stop carpool line 'cutter'
3 new stores set to make debut at Houston Premium Outlets this summer
Hot button 'Roseanne' episode on Muslim neighbors
Fire reignites at facility in Texas City
ON THIS DATE: 6 tornadoes rip through southeast Texas
More News