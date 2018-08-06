Mother seeks answers after daughter allegedly shoots and kills herself during traffic stop

EMBED </>More Videos

A Virginia mother is demanding answers after her daughter killed herself during a traffic stop.

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia --
A mother is demanding answers from a police department in Virginia after her daughter allegedly took her own life during a traffic stop.

Dawn Wilson is in search of someone to help her understand and answer the questions of what happened and what could have led to her daughter taking her own life.

"The police told me that they had been surveilling the driver, in particular, that day, I don't know for how long and they decided they were going to call a uniformed officer to do a traffic stop," Wilson told WAVY.

According to police, they left Wilson's daughter handcuffed and alone as a struggle began to rise with the driver of the vehicle, Holden Medlin.

In that time, Sarah was able to grab a gun and shoot herself in the head, officials said.

Sarah's action leaves Wilson wondering how things escalated to the point and why she was near the car.

Police say they had a probable cause to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

During a search, police found drugs and a syringe on Medlin.

But, Wilson's mother believes a police procedure was not followed in order for this to happen.

When asked about surveillance footage from that day, police said that although the officer was wearing a body camera, it was shut off during the scuffle with Medlin.

"Even if it was true, which I don't believe, there's still a huge level of negligence on their part," Wilson said.

As an investigation to the incident is conducted, a spokeswoman with the police department says none of the officers involved have been placed under administrative or disciplinary leave.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationsuicideshootingWest Virginia
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News