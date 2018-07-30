Mother searching for suspect after son shot and paralyzed in NW Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother searching for suspect after son shot and paralyzed (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston mother is searching for answers after a shooting left her son paralyzed on July 16.

"Maybe they think it's just another black boy who has just been gunned down in the streets, and it will handle itself," said Shomma Tolbert. "But this young man has a future. He has a family."

Tolbert's son, William Allen, was shot four times in northwest Harris County while visiting his grandmother in the Inwood Grove apartments.

Deputies charged 28-year-old Terry Jones with aggravated assault. He's still on the run.

Tolbert told Eyewitness News that she's talking to witnesses and attempting to further her son's investigation herself.

"They are still seeing the shooter driving around the same area, up and down the same road where my son was gunned down at," Tolbert said explained.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man injuredHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News