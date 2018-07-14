CHILD INJURED

Mother says she could see daughter's skull after injury at daycare

MIAMI, Florida --
A Miami mother says her daughter suffered a graphic injury at a local daycare, WFOR-TV reports.

Now she is demanding answers and that the facility be held responsible.

Keyyuna Bryant, 3, left Holtz Children's Hospital Tuesday night in her mother's arms after getting four stitches on her forehead.

Naomi Ramos says the incident happened at B and G Daycare and Preschool, where Keyyuna has attended since she was two months old.

"I got inside of the school and I see that my daughter is gushing blood from the front of her head and all they did was put a bandage across it and when I took it off, you could see my baby's skull. You could see the inside of the bone inside of her skull," Ramos said.

After posting the picture of Keyyuna's injury on Facebook, it went viral, getting nearly 7,900 shares as of Thursday night.

Keyyuna's injuries were described as "a cut on her forehead," according to an accident report provided to her mother.

Ramos says she's outraged the school did not seek emergency care but rather, according to the report, the treatment was to wash and disinfect the area. She's transferring her daughter to another daycare facility and has found an attorney.
