Mother of woman hurt in Charlottesville wants her daughter home

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Natalie Romero's mother, Ericka Chavez, wants her daughter to come home to heal and that's why she's talking to the media again Monday.

Natalie graduated from Bellaire High School and she's just about to start her sophomore year at UVA on an ROTC scholarship.

She's currently in a Virginia hospital after having her skull fractured when a car plowed through protesters, killing one person and hurting 18 others.

Chavez says Natalie has always been vocal about equality. She's the daughter of immigrants.

"There's no other place for her to be than home. She says she doesn't know if she can start school this year... she just needs to be here so we can help her."

RELATED: Bellaire HS grad injured in crash at violent Virginia rally

In the last 24 hours, more than $84,000 has been raised to help pay for Natalie's medical expenses.

To donate visit the GoFundMe page set up by the family.

Chavez will be speaking at a news conference today. The news conference will be streamed live here on ABC13.com.

