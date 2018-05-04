Mother of baby kidnapped from Florida hospital says abductor should get no mercy

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
A woman whose newborn was stolen from her arms 20 years ago told a judge no mercy should be shown to the kidnapper.

The Florida Times-Union reports Shanara Mobley testified Thursday that Gloria Williams preyed on her as a naive 16-year-old.

The 52-year-old Williams posed as a nurse at a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 when she approached Mobley eight hours after her daughter, Kamiyah Mobley, was born. She took the baby and disappeared.

Mobley took Kamiyah to South Carolina, where she raised her as Alexis Manigo. The ruse began falling apart two years ago when the girl tried to get a driver's license but didn't have a valid birth certificate.

Williams was arrested in 2017 and pleaded guilty to kidnapping in March. Judge Mariane Aho could give Williams 22 years.
