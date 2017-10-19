'Don't let my mother die': Witness recalls hearing child after both hit by SUV in Sienna Plantation

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother is dead after she and her child were hit by an SUV in Missouri City. (KTRK)

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A mother has died from her injuries after being hit by an SUV in Sienna Plantation Thursday morning.

Lisa Smith, 37, was walking with her 6-year-old son when they were hit. They were walking to Jan Schiff Elementary School.

A grandmother who had just finished dropping her grandchildren off at the school hit them near Sienna Ranch Road around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.



Paramedics and yellow tape blocked the Nueces Creek intersection while police reconstructed the scene.

The grandmother stopped immediately after hitting Smith and her son, and is cooperating with the investigation.

Neighbors say cars fly down Sienna Ranch Road during the busy morning rush. There is no crossing guard at the intersection.

"We saw the police and all the fire trucks here. It breaks my heart to see something like that. We don't know what happened, to whom, but still when we see something like this, it breaks our heart," said Rekha Silas.

"It is heartbreaking. Fort Bend County is all about families. How many of you said goodbye to your wife and family and said 'have a great day' and you just don't know. Just love your family each and every day. Count your blessings, folks," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.

The boy is said to be in stable condition at the hospital.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pedestrian struckcar crashpedestrian injuredpedestrian killedchild injuredSienna Plantation
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man wanted by police after accident victim vanishes
School counselor accused of molestation in custody
Substitute puts duct tape over students' mouths
Large wastewater spill reported in Buffalo Bayou
Deshaun Watson helps furnish homes in Harvey's wake
Habitual felon sentenced to 60 yrs. for 3rd DWI
UH faces tough test in No. 25 Memphis
1971 deadly train yard blast that started Hazmat
Show More
Cities try to lure Amazon's HQ2
Front brings storms, colder temps to Houston
Restaurant says $13 chicken is from Popeyes
Trial date set for teen accused of killing parents
Austin-area gun store ransacked again by burglars
More News
Top Video
Substitute puts duct tape over students' mouths
Habitual felon sentenced to 60 yrs. for 3rd DWI
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
Front brings storms, colder temps to Houston
More Video