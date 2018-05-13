Mother charged with murder in death of 2-year-old son

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (KTRK) --
A Memphis, Tennessee mother is facing murder charges in the suspicious death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Davida Wooden was arrested Saturday morning and charged with first degree murder, aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse.

Authorities say when they responded to Wooden's apartment complex Saturday they found the toddler unresponsive with multiple injuries to his head.

Investigators say the injuries were caused by blunt force trauma.

"She should be punished for something like that. I'm very protective of my kids so I don't know what I would do if I came home and something like that happened," neighbor Michael Armstrong said.
