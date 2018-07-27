Mother charged with murder after 2-year-old starved to death

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother charged with murder after 2-year-old starved to death (KTRK)

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
A Georgia mother is in jail after authorities say she starved her 2-year-old daughter to death.

Police arrested Devin Moon, 29, on Wednesday night after medical examiners determined the child died from malnutrition.

Investigators say Moon called 911 and told authorities that her daughter was unresponsive.

Police told WGCL that the young girl was just a few weeks away from her third birthday.

Detectives said Moon told them that Reygan was born with medical issues that prevented her from gaining weight.

Officer say she was so malnourished that she weighed 14 pounds.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mother chargedtoddlerchild deathu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News