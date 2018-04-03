Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for Easter church service

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom accused of using stun gun on teen who wouldn't wake up for Easter church services (KTRK)

MARK OSBORNE
PHOENIX, Arizona --
A mother in Arizona is in trouble after allegedly getting too overzealous in waking her son for Easter church service.

According to Phoenix ABC affiliate KNXV, the mother was arrested after she used a stun gun to wake her son for Sunday service.

Phoenix police say 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins "contact tazed her teenage son on the leg" in order to wake him.

"I said, 'Get up! It's Jesus' Day!'" Dobbins told KNXV.

Dobbins admits she was holding a Taser, but says she only flashed its lights and made it spark in order to warn her 16-year-old son.

"I made the noise with the Taser, but I did not tase my son."

Phoenix police say they found two marks on the teen's leg and took Dobbins into custody. Dobbins spent 12 hours in jail on Easter, KNXV reported.

"He was like, 'Mom, I'm calling the police.' I said, 'You can call the police, UPS, DPS, whoever you want to call,'" Dobbins told KNXV. "Police were on the phone and I told the dispatcher, I told her, 'You need to be with Jesus right now.'"

Police records show Dobbins was charged with one count of child abuse with intent to cause harm.

"I don't think I did anything wrong because you're supposed to put God first and that's all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first," said Dobbins.

Related Topics:
familymother chargedtasereasterreligionchurchu.s. & worldteenchild abuse
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Teen robs, kills man leaving for work at SW Houston apartments
Earned it: Astros receive World Series rings Tuesday
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
Taxi driver hit and killed crossing Hwy 59 after wreck
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Lamar HS student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
Show More
Monument to be unveiled in honor of murdered deputy constable
Panera reportedly exposed customers' info for 8 months
Deputies on scene of person hit by car
Spring means the return of $1 margaritas at Applebee's
Robbery suspects in 'Scream' masks lead police in chase
More News
Top Video
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Monument to be unveiled in honor of murdered deputy constable
Panera reportedly exposed customers' info for 8 months
Teen robs, kills man leaving for work at SW Houston apartments
More Video