IMPORTANT ALERT: Morton Ranch Elementary will be closed today due to a complete loss of power to the school. An energy electrical pole that provides power to the school has been severely damaged from the storm. We appreciate your support and understanding.— Katy ISD (@katyisd) May 21, 2018