Morton Ranch Elementary School closed Monday due to power outage

Morton Ranch Elementary School is closed Monday due to a power outage as a result of Sunday's storms. (KTRK)

Some elementary students have an unexpected day off from classes, after a power pole was damaged by a storm.

Katy ISD officials announced Morton Ranch Elementary School would be closed today due to a complete loss of power to the school.

In a tweet, the district said a pole that provides power to the school was severely damaged from the storm.

