More than 40 may be dead in possible chemical attack in Syria

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

....to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

More than 40 people, including children, may be dead and many more injured in a possible chemical attack near Syria's capital.The poison gas attack happened late Saturday night, when toxic gas inside barrels was dropped by helicopters.Families were found suffocated in their homes and shelters.President Trump responded on Twitter, saying "President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever."