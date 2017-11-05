  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Latest on deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs

More about the victims in the deadly Texas church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas --
At least 27 people are dead and 27 injured after a gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

VICTIMS

First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy told ABC News that his 14-year-old daughter is among the dead.

At least 14 people are being treated at hospitals near Sutherland Springs.

Connally Memorial Medical Center
  • Eight people received at Connally Memorial

  • Three still at Connally Memorial, one person discharged and four transferred to higher level of care


University of Hospital in San Antonio
  • One person discharged

  • Five adults and four children were received at University Hospital in San Antonio

  • A tenth person expected soon at the hospital
