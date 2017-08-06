Montgomery County deputy under investigation after "incident on the roadway"

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
A Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy is being investigated after an "incident on the roadway," the sheriff's office confirmed.

The alleged incident happened on June 1 and involved Deputy Evelyn Soroko and another motorist in The Woodlands.

Soroko has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division, the Montgomery County DA's Office and Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

