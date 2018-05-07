Moments before deadly west Houston crash caught on dashcam

EMBED </>More Videos

Harris County Precinct 5 Constables have released raw dashcam video which shows the moments before and after a deadly crash in west Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Just released dashcam video shows what happened in the moments before and after a deadly crash in west Houston on Sunday.

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constables' Office released the video late Monday showing the deputy's attempt to pull over the crash suspect.

At one point after stopping for the deputy constables, the suspect in the white Cadillac sedan takes off down the Katy Freeway, exiting the freeway onto the feeder road.

Witnesses told deputy constables the vehicle reached speeds up to 100 mph before crashing into another vehicle near Echo Lane.

The driver in the second vehicle died at the scene.

The constables' office said out of respect for the family of the victim, the dashcam video was edited for content and does not show the initial moments after the accident.

1 dead after after chase ends in crash in west Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Chase ends in crash in west Houston

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Innocent man attacked by K-9 cop sues city of Houston
Bicyclist's death near Rice draws lawsuit against trucking company
Houston rapper Big T has died, reports say
Tuberculosis case confirmed at Kempner High School
TALKING TATTS: All the buzz around 'soundwave' tattoos
TALKING TATTS: More ink with messages of love and tribute
Former HBU football star's death investigated as apparent fall
Police seek man in Astros gear suspected of stealing $5K watch
Show More
Houston students admit to 'Juuling' at area high school
Autopsy details shooter in murder-suicide of divorcing men
The Woodlands to host city's first-ever Pride Festival
Man charged in young girl's sex abuse gets life in prison
Flying termites cause damage to Houston homes
More News