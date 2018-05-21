SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Moment of silence held across Texas Monday for Santa Fe victims

EMBED </>More Videos

A moment of silence was held across Texas in honor of those affected by the Santa Fe High School shooting.

In honor of the 10 people killed and 13 others injured in Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School, a statewide moment of silence was held Monday.

It took place at 10 a.m.

At Santa Fe High School, community members gathered around 10 crosses, with each one bearing the name of the eight students and two teachers who died on Friday.

A man from Chicago who travels to mass murder sites to pay tribute to the victims placed the crosses there. Students also signed the crosses in honor of those who lost their lives.

EMBED More News Videos

Man drives from Chicago to put up crosses with the names of Santa Fe HS shooting victims



Following the moment of silence at the high school, people could be seen embracing each other. There were also therapy dogs on the campus.


On Sunday, Governor Abbott released a statement, calling on all Texans to participate in the moment of silence. His message said, in part:

"In the midst of such tragedy, we pray for the victims and those mourning in Santa Fe, while we work to ensure swift and meaningful action to protect our students in schools across our state. I ask all Texans to join in holding a moment of silence tomorrow morning to remember the victims, their families, and first responders of the attack that took place at Santa Fe High School."


Along with Santa Fe High School, Kerr High School in Alief ISD, Northside High School in HISD, and Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, who treated eight of the victims of Friday's shooting, were among those who paid tribute to the victims.
Santa Fe High School is closed Monday and Tuesday. Classes are expected to resume Wednesday.


Santa Fe ISD leaders plan to hold a press conference Monday at 4 p.m. to discuss the district's next steps.

The victims and survivors are also being honored nationwide.

President Trump has ordered that all U.S. flags fly at half-staff out of respect for those affected by the shooting through sunset on May 22.

EMBED More News Videos

Here are how the events unfolded in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shootinggreg abbott
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Alleged Santa Fe gunman repeated 'another one bites the dust'
'We are strong': Communities honor Santa Fe shooting victims
Green and gold: Students encouraged to wear Santa Fe colors
Kelly Clarkson gets emotional for Santa Fe at Billboards
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Alleged Santa Fe gunman repeated 'another one bites the dust'
Local school districts to increase security for remainder of the year
Eye on the Gulf later this week
'We are strong': Communities honor Santa Fe shooting victims
Kelly Clarkson gets emotional for Santa Fe at Billboards
Green and gold: Students encouraged to wear Santa Fe colors
Thousands remember exchange student killed in shooting
Church hosts special graduation for Santa Fe High School seniors
Show More
Driver pinned under fire truck in SW Freeway wreck
Morton Ranch Elementary School closed due to power outage
Rockets drop Game 3 to Warriors, trail series 2-1
ROCKETS IN :60 SECS: Players confident they'll bounce back
Teen accused of shooting married man she met on dating website
More News