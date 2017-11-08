Investigators say a man visiting from out of state is responsible for a murder-suicide in north Harris County.The woman who lives at the home on Tatton Crest Court in Spring told investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office she got a call from her daughter saying something was wrong with her cousin who was staying at their house.She immediately left work and started driving home when the daughter called again to say she was growing increasingly worried about her cousin's behavior.Deputies say that mother raced home, but the cousin turned violent just as she pulled into her driveway."She hears multiple gunshots, possibly three. She doesn't go in the house. She immediately calls for police. Precinct 4 constables arrive here as an in-progress call and they find two deceased individuals inside," said Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Investigators say the cousin and his victim are both in their 20s. They believe the cousin may have been suffering from depression.