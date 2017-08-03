The mother of a 14-year-old girl arrested after a high-speed chase in Montgomery County is sharing her side of the story.Joyce Ethridge told Eyewitness News she made a big mistake Wednesday by letting her daughter drive by herself. According to Ethridge, the teen was going to a friend's home to return an item.Around 4 p.m., deputies said the 14-year-old reached speeds of 107 mph near the Seven Coves area.When they attempted to stop her, she kept going.Deputies said the teen led them on a high-speed chase back to her home at Lakeway Townhomes in the City Panorama Village. The teen got out of the SUV and ran inside the home where she lived."She's my daughter. She shouldn't be there," Ethridge said."Do you think as a mom you let her down by letting her take that car?" ABC13's Steve Campion asked."Yeah," she replied.The teen was taken into custody and charged with felony evading. Joyce Ethridge was written a citation for allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle on a public roadway.